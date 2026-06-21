Riding through Rajshahi University on my father's motorcycle

I am a child of Rajshahi. Both my parents were students of Rajshahi University. So, some of my fondest childhood memories are tied to that campus as well. I remember riding on the back of my father’s motorcycle around the Rajshahi University campus. He would often take me to Shobuj Chattar at Motihar, showing me his department and then my mother’s. As we walked down the iconic Paris Road, he would regale me with stories of his student days. I didn’t realise it then, but those stories were planting a dream in me. I told myself that one day, I too would be a student of this university.

My father studied in the Management Department during the 1996-97 academic session. I grew up on his tales of the Shaheed Minar, the departmental festivals and the intricacies of hall life, until his memories felt like my own. Time has since moved on. Today, I am a student of the 2022-23 session in the Department of Geology and Mining. Sometimes, it feels as if I am walking an unfinished path left behind by my father.