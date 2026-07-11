Bangladeshi artist Zeehan’s mural features at World Cup final stadium
While browsing Zeehan Wazed’s personal website to learn about his work, one image in the ‘Murals’ section immediately stood out. A young girl in a boat picking water lilies. In one corner, a phrase in Bengali read, 'Ek chhoay swajoner kachhe' (Closer to loved ones with a touch)
Zeehan painted this mural, titled ‘Memory of Bangladesh,’ for an international money transfer app. It was created on a building wall in New York’s Jackson Heights as a gift to the Bangladeshi community there.
Directly below that on the website is another mural, ‘Chasing Dreams: A Journey through Bangladeshi Heritage.’ It depicts three children running through a mustard field towards the Bangla alphabets. Through vibrant colours, the artwork celebrates the Bangladeshi community's language, roots and cultural identity in multicultural New York.
However, the reason behind my sudden interest in Zeehan Wazed’s work is the FIFA World Cup. One of the tournament's major venues is the MetLife Stadium in New York-New Jersey, hosting several group and knockout matches, including the final.
The stadium's VIP lounge now features a massive mural by the Bangladeshi-born artist, measuring 40 feet long and 16 feet high. Curious about how a Bangladeshi graffiti artist from New York's streets reached the VIP lounge of the World Cup final, I reached out to him.
Through his father, Wazed Khan, I was able to contact Zeehan. Despite his busy schedule, Zeehan shared the story of his involvement with the World Cup.
Zeehan had already been working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Through that connection, the MetLife Stadium authorities signed a contract with him at the beginning of 2025. After two weeks of continuous hard work, the mural was completed. The artwork uses a vibrant language of color to reflect the history, heritage and cultural identity of New York, New Jersey and the United States.
Zeehan said that while having his work displayed in one of the most important venues of the world's largest sporting event is a massive achievement, it is also a moment of immense pride for him as an expatriate Bangladeshi.
Zeehan was born in 1991 in Benghazi, Libya. In 1994, he moved to the United States with his family. Growing up in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, Zeeehan’s artistic identity was forged in a multicultural environment. Yet, deep within his work lie the colors, nature and memories of Bangladesh. The dominance of red and green is a recurring theme in his paintings.
"Bangladesh occupies my entire being," Zeehan says. "Subconsciously, the colors of my favorite flag spread across my canvas."
The making of an artist
While studying at Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, Zeehan commuted by subway every day. He was captivated by the graffiti on the train walls and the performances of street artists. He filled notebook after notebook with graffiti designs and taught himself hip-hop through YouTube.
Before finishing high school, he had already become a recognised figure in New York’s underground culture as both a graffiti artist and a freestyle dancer.
Zeehan has no formal education in fine arts. In 2013, he graduated as a Macaulay Honors Scholar from Baruch College with a degree in Perceptual Psychology. The study of how the human eye and brain perceive and interpret visuals gave a new dimension to his artistic thought.
As he transitioned from graffiti to the canvas, his art became more abstract, symbolic and psychological. In Zeehan’s words, he strives to create work where every viewer can find a familiar form or feeling. For him, art is not just an image. It is a medium for human connection.
After graduation, Zeehan had opportunities for lucrative jobs. However, he chose the life of an artist over a secure career. He began with small exhibitions, which eventually drew the attention of influential figures from New York’s corporate world, opening doors to major projects.
Today, his artwork adorns numerous landmark locations in New York. From the Oculus at the World Trade Center and Terminal 4 of JFK International Airport to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens Hospital and Diversity Plaza, his touch is everywhere.
Notable works include a 1,250-square-foot mural at Queens Hospital and a 700-foot-long augmented reality mural in Astoria.
His studio is located on the 71st floor of 3 World Trade Center in Manhattan. In this skyscraper studio, he remains immersed in creating new art. His work was also acclaimed at an international art exhibition in Paris in 2025. Beyond the canvas, Zeehan has collaborated on designs for globally renowned clothing and footwear brands. Combining painting, sculpture, choreography, and new media, he is a truly multifaceted artist.
Zeehan credits his mother, Parvin Akter, for encouraging his artistic and cultural growth since childhood. His only elder sister, Bushra Wazed, is a physician. Zeehan himself is associated with South Asian Youth Action (SAYA), supporting the new generation of young immigrants, the same organization that once guided him.
"Since I was a child, we have visited Bangladesh every one or two years," Zeehan says. "Our home is in Tangail’s Mirzapur but we travel all over the country. The nature, rivers, villages and faces of the people in Bangladesh are etched into my subconscious mind."