Bangladeshi artist Zeehan’s mural features at World Cup final stadium

While browsing Zeehan Wazed’s personal website to learn about his work, one image in the ‘Murals’ section immediately stood out. A young girl in a boat picking water lilies. In one corner, a phrase in Bengali read, 'Ek chhoay swajoner kachhe' (Closer to loved ones with a touch)

Zeehan painted this mural, titled ‘Memory of Bangladesh,’ for an international money transfer app. It was created on a building wall in New York’s Jackson Heights as a gift to the Bangladeshi community there.

Directly below that on the website is another mural, ‘Chasing Dreams: A Journey through Bangladeshi Heritage.’ It depicts three children running through a mustard field towards the Bangla alphabets. Through vibrant colours, the artwork celebrates the Bangladeshi community's language, roots and cultural identity in multicultural New York.