'I saw death very close,' says Bangladeshi survivor of Kolkata hotel fire

If you have friends and relatives who have come to Kolkata for travel or medical treatment, please check on them.

A fire broke out yesterday (19 August) at around 2 am in the building next to the fire brigade on Mirza Ghalib Street in the New Market area.

The building and its surrounding area are largely frequented by Bangladeshis, as Bangladeshis usually stay in this area when they visit Kolkata.

The fire broke out in the lobby on the second floor. We were on the third floor. My parents, I, a couple and their child from the neighbouring room and another man were trapped inside. All of us were Bangladeshis.