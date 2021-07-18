Address Covid anxiety in children

While Covid has affected all age groups and sections in society, children are probably the worst affected and most ignored. Most observations and research have focused on health impact, mortality, morbidity and financial and geopolitical impact of the pandemic.

During all this, children are stuck within the bounds of their homes, surrounded by sad and scary news of sickness and death. Many have lost their parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts or heard of the loss in their classmates' homes.