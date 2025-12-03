Hidden blood molecules show surprising anti-ageing power: Study

People invest significant time and effort into keeping their skin looking young through masks, creams and serums.

Researchers have now identified naturally produced molecules with anti-ageing potential that originate within the body itself.

These three compounds are derived from a blood-dwelling bacterium and have been shown to reduce both cellular damage and inflammation in laboratory-grown human skin cells.

The results, reported in the Journal of Natural Products by the American Chemical Society and the American Society of Pharmacognosy, suggest a promising direction for future skin-ageing treatments.

Scientists still have a limited understanding of how bacterial by-products (called metabolites) circulating in the bloodstream influence human health.

One group of metabolites, known as indole compounds, has attracted particular interest due to their anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects.

In 2015, researchers discovered a blood bacterium capable of producing these compounds and named it Paracoccus sanguinis.

Chung Sub Kim, Sullim Lee and their team wanted to learn more about P. sanguinis and focused their study on its indole-functionalized metabolites.