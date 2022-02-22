Lifestyle

'Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2022' underway at Drik Gallery

Prothom Alo English Desk
The exhibition of Bangladesh Press Photo Contest 2022, organized by Drik Picture Library, is going on at Drik Gallery in the capital, reports UNB.

The exhibition, inaugurated on Friday, will be open to the public every day from 3.00pm to 8.00pm until 2 March.

It is a historic moment for Bangladeshi photography as Drik has organised a contest for Bangladeshi press photographers.

One of last year's shortlisted photographs was awarded ‘Picture of the Year’ and also awarded as winners in the three categories: politics, public interest journalism, arts culture and sports.

The Daily Star's senior photojournalist Amran Hossain won the grand prize ' Picture of the Year' in the photo contest. Photojournalist Zakirul Majed has won in the politics category.

Jibon Ahmed of the Daily Manab Zamin won in the Public Interest Journalism category. The winner from Arts Culture and Sports is Sourav Laskar, photojournalist at the new age.

Each of the winners was given cash, honorarium, certificate and annual book edition.

This recognition highlights the excellence of the work of photographers over the past one year by the jury board of the country's top professional photographers in determining the best work in the field of photojournalism and informational photography.

The Bangladesh Press Photo Contest recognises the heroic deeds of those brave men and women who gather news every day as front line warriors.

