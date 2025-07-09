Fruit trees at the tree fair, how much do they cost?

The month-long National Tree Fair is underway at the old trade fair grounds in Agargaon, Dhaka. While it usually begins on 5 June to coincide with World Environment Day, this year it started on 25 June due to the Eid holidays and will continue until 24 July.

Visitors can freely enter the fair and buy trees or simply explore the exhibition, which is open daily from 10:00am to 9:00pm. The fair already has a wide variety of local and foreign plants — flowers, fruit trees, medicinal plants, and ornamental shrubbery. There’s a dazzling display of beauty as well as a wide range of prices.

It is observed that the price of the same species of tree can vary greatly — from a few hundred to over a hundred thousand taka — depending on factors like the plant’s height, bushiness, presence of flowers or fruits, and whether it is planted in a pot, sack, or drum. Let’s explore the stories behind the fruit trees at the fair.