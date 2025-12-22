Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan creates Christmas trees of recycled materials

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has taken a pioneering step in sustainable hospitality by unveiling Bangladesh’s first Christmas tree crafted entirely from 3,688 recycled plastic bottles. Revealed on 8 December, this unique installation represents a powerful blend of festive creativity and environmental responsibility.

Created by the hotel’s leadership team under the theme “RRR – Reduce. Reuse. Revive.”, the tree aligns closely with IHG’s global sustainability commitment, Journey to Tomorrow, and serves as a symbol of the hotel’s dedication to reducing single-use plastics.