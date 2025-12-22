Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan creates Christmas trees of recycled materials
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has taken a pioneering step in sustainable hospitality by unveiling Bangladesh’s first Christmas tree crafted entirely from 3,688 recycled plastic bottles. Revealed on 8 December, this unique installation represents a powerful blend of festive creativity and environmental responsibility.
Created by the hotel’s leadership team under the theme “RRR – Reduce. Reuse. Revive.”, the tree aligns closely with IHG’s global sustainability commitment, Journey to Tomorrow, and serves as a symbol of the hotel’s dedication to reducing single-use plastics.
Each bottle used in the tree was carefully collected and saved over several months by senior leaders, reflecting the philosophy that meaningful environmental change starts with conscious individual actions. The installation transforms discarded plastic into a striking festive icon, demonstrating that sustainability is not only a policy but a mindset that can be embraced by both employees and the community.
The project was officially inaugurated by Firoze Asad, Senior Group Advisor and Board Member, Doreen, underscoring the hotel’s commitment to the celebration responsible and its ongoing efforts to minimise environmental impact. By leading this initiative, the hotel encourages guests, partners, and the broader Dhaka community to actively participate in sustainable festive practices.
In addition to the main installation, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan organised an internal eco-innovation competition, resulting in three more creative sustainable Christmas trees, each reflecting the unique contributions of different hotel departments.
The Wonder Tree
Crafted by the Rooms Division & Security Team, this tree is made from discarded paper, reusable pipes, and sugarcane fibre collected from the hotel’s breakfast service.
By using locally sourced sugarcane, the hotel highlights its support for local produce and reduced carbon footprint. The Wonder Tree demonstrates that Christmas can give back to the planet while transforming what was once waste into art.
Tree of Radiance
Created by the Commercial & Administration Team, this radiant installation uses worn linen, towels, and chipped crockery. Items that once served guests are now repurposed to celebrate them again.
The Tree of Radiance shows how creative reuse can honor responsible hospitality while making a meaningful environmental statement.
The Magical Tree
Designed by the Culinary & Food & Beverage Team, this tree incorporates recycled gingerbread dough, pineapple leaves, and sugarcane sticks from leftover kitchen ingredients.
It symbolizes innovation, waste reduction, and the commitment to responsible food practices, proving that sustainability can also be magical and visually captivating.
Together, these initiatives highlight the hotel’s holistic approach to sustainability, where creativity, environmental awareness, and festive spirit coexist. By turning waste into art and promoting conscious consumption, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan inspires its employees, guests, and the wider community to embrace sustainable practices not just during the holidays but throughout the year.
The hotel invites everyone to visit these installations at the lobby and experience firsthand how small, thoughtful actions can lead to meaningful change. Through this initiative, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hopes to spark conversations on sustainability, encourage innovative thinking, and demonstrate that responsible hospitality can beautifully complement celebration.