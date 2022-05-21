Being unmarried is associated with a higher risk of death in heart failure patients

According to new research by the scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology, unmarried heart failure patients appear less confident in managing their condition and more socially limited than their married counterparts (ESC). These distinctions may have contributed to unmarried patients' poorer long-term survival.

"Social support helps people manage long-term conditions," said study author Fabian Kerwagen of the Comprehensive Heart Failure Center at the University Hospital Wurzburg, Germany.

"Spouses may assist with drug adherence, provide encouragement and help with developing healthier behaviours, all of which could affect longevity. In this study, unmarried patients exhibited fewer social interactions than married patients, and lacked the confidence to manage their heart failure. We are exploring, whether these factors could also partially explain the link with survival."