47th BCS: How foreign cadre topper Tanvir stayed stress-free during exam
Tanvir Rahman topped the Foreign Affairs cadre in the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. A graduate of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), he spoke to Fuad Pablo.
Prothom Alo :
When and how did you first decide to sit for the BCS?
Tanvir Rahman: I was a student at Mirzapur Cadet College. I saw all my seniors preparing for either the military or for engineering, medical or university admissions. Inspired by them, I initially developed a desire to study engineering. Right after getting into university, Covid began. When I eventually returned to campus for classes, I saw Soad bhai from our BUET football community join the administration cadre in the 41st BCS. It was perhaps then that the thought of BCS took root in my mind. I became more serious about it at the beginning of my fourth year.
Prothom Alo :
Did you follow any special strategy during your preparation?
Tanvir Rahman: In truth, there was no specific strategy. Since I was pursuing a Master’s and doing a job simultaneously, I had to focus heavily on time management. Even if I couldn't do much, I tried to advance my studies a little every day, whether it was for four hours or just 30 minutes. I believe in luck. If 10 per cent is my effort, the remaining 90 per cent is my fate.
Prothom Alo :
How did you stay stress-free during the exams?
Tanvir Rahman: I am quite lucky when it comes to friends and seniors. Since I studied at Cadet College and BUET, I have a large circle. I often went to play football, either with the ex-cadet community or the BUET football community. Along with support from my family, this kept me quite relaxed. Trying to pray regularly and small acts of worship also helped me greatly with my mental peace.
Prothom Alo :
You prepared for the BCS while holding a job. Many people quit everything else to focus solely on the BCS. Which approach do you think is better?
Tanvir Rahman: In my case, having a job was quite important. Most of my classmates had already secured jobs soon after graduation. Had I pursued only the BCS without a job, I might have suffered mentally at some point. Also, since I lived in the village, the local people had high expectations of me. All in all, I would say it is entirely a personal decision. For me, getting a job was the right choice. I currently teach at BRAC University. I am currently teaching at BRAC University. The environment here is very supportive of a teacher's personal development.
Prothom Alo :
If you join the Foreign Service, you'll likely have to make many difficult decisions. What is your ‘compass’ when making any life decision?
Tanvir Rahman: I believe that we will be held accountable for every one of our actions. Even if we aren't accountable to the relevant authorities, we must certainly answer to the Creator. Therefore, this sense of accountability is my primary compass. I believe every decision should serve the interests of my country and our national interests.
Prothom Alo :
What would you have done if you hadn't made it into the BCS?
Tanvir Rahman: I genuinely enjoy teaching. My father is also a headmaster at a primary school. Alongside the BCS, I am currently pursuing a Master’s in the CSE department at BUET. I have also appeared for the 50th BCS written exam. If I hadn't succeeded this time, I might have tried once more. By then, my Master’s would have been completed, I might have perhaps looked for a teaching position at a public university. But then of course, life changes, and so do our plans.
Prothom Alo :
What has been the most challenging period of your life?
Tanvir Rahman: I would say the university admission period after completing higher secondary education. There were several reasons behind this. First, after leaving the familiar boundaries of Cadet College, I had to face a completely new world. Second, admission tests generally don't offer second chances. For example, you can't sit for the BUET admission test twice. On top of that, I had done well academically in college, so expectations were high. So, that was a very demanding time. Along with relentless practice, my family's support and my faith in Almighty Allah helped me move forward.