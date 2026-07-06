47th BCS: How foreign cadre topper Tanvir stayed stress-free during exam

Prothom Alo :

You prepared for the BCS while holding a job. Many people quit everything else to focus solely on the BCS. Which approach do you think is better?

Tanvir Rahman: In my case, having a job was quite important. Most of my classmates had already secured jobs soon after graduation. Had I pursued only the BCS without a job, I might have suffered mentally at some point. Also, since I lived in the village, the local people had high expectations of me. All in all, I would say it is entirely a personal decision. For me, getting a job was the right choice. I currently teach at BRAC University. I am currently teaching at BRAC University. The environment here is very supportive of a teacher's personal development.