Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport announces ‘Esho He Baishakh’ carnival and culinary fest

The colourful fairground will also feature interactive game stalls, a classic bioscope, live folk performances, magic, and puppet show. Guests can visit creative corners for ‘Alpana’, face painting, and block mehendi, or browse through classic Baishakhi treats served from thoughtfully curated stalls.

To complete the celebration, ‘Dhakaiya Roshona Bilash’ will offer an indulgent Baishakh Buffet Brunch and Dinner inspired by the legendary kitchen of Old Dhaka.

This culinary experience will highlight iconic Bengali flavours, featuring beloved dishes such as ‘Shorisha Ilish’, ‘Ilish Polao’, traditional Puran Dhaka ‘Kacchi’, Kebabs, and Kathi rolls. Guests can also enjoy festive desserts such as ‘Nakshi Pitha’, ‘Bhapa Pitha’, and ‘Gurer Roshogolla’ before finishing their meal with the rare and dramatic flair of ‘Agun Paan’.

To make the feast more affordable for people, a special “Buy 1 Get 3” offer will be available when using selected bank cards.

Speaking of the event, Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, shared, “These festivities reflect the hotel’s long-term vision. Through culturally rooted, high-impact experiences like Esho He Baishakh, we hope to become a genuine part of the community, making the hotel a place where global hospitality standards seamlessly blend with local culture and emotion.”