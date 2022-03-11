Eating proteins may lower risk of high blood pressure: Study

A research of nearly 12,200 adults in China revealed that eating protein from various varieties of sources was associated with a lower risk of developing high blood pressure. This suggests that consuming a balanced diet with a moderate amount of protein from diverse food sources might help prevent new-onset hypertension.

The story was published in the journal, 'American Heart Association'. Nearly half of the US population has hypertension, or high blood pressure -- one of the leading contributors to cardiovascular disease. When left untreated, high blood pressure damages the circulatory system and is a significant contributing factor to heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

"Nutrition may be an easily accessible and effective measure to fight against hypertension. Along with fat and carbohydrates, protein is one of the three basic macronutrients," said study author Xianhui Qin, M.D., of the National Clinical Research Centre for Kidney Disease at Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China.