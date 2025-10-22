'If I had found him earlier, I wouldn’t have gone abroad for treatment'

Back in Bangladesh, Sharmin completed the remaining stages of her treatment at Square Hospital Limited under the supervision of cancer specialist Dr. Arunanshu Das. Her treatment concluded in 2023. After each chemotherapy session, she was often too weak to get out of bed for up to a week. Her beautiful hair fell out, and even her eyebrows were lost.

Her spirits would often sink, but she found renewed motivation in her physician’s words and tried to stay positive. Remarkably, she would dress up neatly even when going for radiotherapy! After finishing radiotherapy, she even attended a concert by the Dhaka Lake in Dhanmondi—a testament to her courage. She said, “Dr. Arunanshu Das is my inspiration. Had I known him earlier, I wouldn’t have had to go abroad for treatment.”