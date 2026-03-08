Mumtaz Ara conducted more than a thousand autopsies, read her experience

Two hands were brought in for autopsy.

“I understood immediately that the victim was around 30–35 years old. I was on duty, so I conducted the autopsy on the hands. When the other parts of the body are found, another physician may be on duty at that time. He will examine them.”

Hearing the description made us shudder, yet the voice of Associate Professor Mumtaz Ara did not tremble at all.

Over the past 15 years, this forensic medicine specialist at Dhaka Medical College has conducted more than a thousand autopsies. The firmness visible in her eyes and expression is the result of many years of experience.