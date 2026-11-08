Miss Universe 2026: Samira Khan Mahi to represent Bangladesh in Puerto Rico
Model and actress Samira Khan Mahi has been crowned ‘Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026’. With this achievement, she has earned the opportunity to compete in Miss Universe 2026 competition. This year marks the 75th edition of the pageant, which is being held in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. Contestants from various countries have already arrived there. Mahi leaves for Puerto Rico Sunday.
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