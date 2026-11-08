Fashion

Miss Universe 2026: Samira Khan Mahi to represent Bangladesh in Puerto Rico

Model and actress Samira Khan Mahi has been crowned ‘Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026’. With this achievement, she has earned the opportunity to compete in Miss Universe 2026 competition. This year marks the 75th edition of the pageant, which is being held in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. Contestants from various countries have already arrived there. Mahi leaves for Puerto Rico Sunday.

1 / 11
The Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026 event was held Saturday evening at the auditorium of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka’s Purbachal Expressway area. It was there that Samira Khan Mahi was officially selected to represent Bangladesh.
Kabir Hossain
2 / 11
More than 120 countries are expected to take part in Miss Universe 2026, which will be held in Puerto Rico from 11 to 24 November. Contestants are expected to start arriving at the venue from 8 November. This leaves Samira Khan Mahi with very little time.
Kabir Hossain
3 / 11
Mahi found out just six days ago that she had been selected to represent Bangladesh in this year’s competition. She began preparing immediately. On 7 November, last year’s winner, Tanzia Zaman Mithila, formally crowned her.
Kabir Hossain
4 / 11
Mahi and Mithila have been friends for a long time. Drawing on her own experience from the previous edition, Mithila has been guiding Mahi. She is also helping her prepare for different aspects of the competition, including costumes and styling, as much as possible.
Kabir Hossain
5 / 11
Samira Khan Mahi told Prothom Alo, “I feel wonderful. This is the first time in my life that I have had the opportunity to represent Bangladesh internationally. I want to showcase Bangladesh’s culture and its people. People in Bangladesh have given me a lot of support as an actress, but I have never worked on the international stage. This is my first international journey. I am very excited, but also nervous.”
Kabir Hossain
6 / 11
Mahi also considers herself lucky. Although she has had little time to prepare, she has had the support of Tanzia Zaman Mithila, a friend she describes as being like an elder sister. Mithila has been sharing with her various tricks and showing her how to present herself well at each event.
Taken from Instagram
7 / 11
Since Mahi is leaving the country tonight (8 November 2026) to compete in the international Miss Universe pageant, she has had very little time to get everything ready. Even so, she has managed to collect the necessary outfits from home and abroad. She has selected them in accordance with the Miss Universe look book and packed them into her luggage.
Kabir Hossain
8 / 11
Mahi said she is taking around 35 outfits to wear at various Miss Universe events. As she will have to manage everything herself, she is packing her luggage accordingly. For now, one friend will accompany her. However, Mahi’s family, along with Mithila, may join her for the final.
Taken from Instagram
9 / 11
At the ceremony where she was crowned after winning the Miss Universe Bangladesh title, Mahi wore a blush-pink, off-the-shoulder, corset-style mermaid gown. The outfit had an ivory sheen. As the fabric was sheer, several layers of fluid fabric were used towards the bottom.
Kabir Hossain
10 / 11
The gown’s most striking feature was its dramatic off-the-shoulder design. The fabric was raised over both shoulders and curved like wings. The shoulder area was embellished with silver beads and small, transparent stones. The upper part of the gown was designed in a corset style.
Taken from Instagram
11 / 11
Overall, Samira Khan Mahi made a striking impression with her first gown at the special occasion of her crowning ceremony. Now, it remains to be seen how much attention her daily looks and activities at the international pageant will attract from audiences and judges.
Kabir Hossain
Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Fashion