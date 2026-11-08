Miss Universe 2026: Samira Khan Mahi to represent Bangladesh in Puerto Rico

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Samira Khan Mahi told Prothom Alo, “I feel wonderful. This is the first time in my life that I have had the opportunity to represent Bangladesh internationally. I want to showcase Bangladesh’s culture and its people. People in Bangladesh have given me a lot of support as an actress, but I have never worked on the international stage. This is my first international journey. I am very excited, but also nervous.” Kabir Hossain