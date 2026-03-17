Fashion

Paris Fashion Week

Tasmim Zobaear, Bangladeshi designer on Givenchy’s runway

Sheikh Saifur Rahman
Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

At Paris Fashion Week 2026—one of the most prestigious and influential platforms in global fashion—Bangladeshi designer Tasmim Zobaear made a mark, contributing to Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collection. His presence at the iconic French house signals not just a personal milestone, but a broader moment for Bangladesh’s growing creative identity on the world stage.

Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

Under the direction of Sarah Burton, the collection explored a powerful narrative of modern femininity—balancing strength with vulnerability, structure with fluidity. Burton’s vision questioned how women reconstruct themselves in a rapidly evolving world, translating that idea into sharply tailored silhouettes, sculptural forms, and expressive drapery. Elements reminiscent of Northern European classical art merged seamlessly with contemporary design language, creating a collection that felt both timeless and forward-looking.

Tasmim Zobaear
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

For Tasmim, working within Givenchy’s atelier was an immersion into the highest level of craftsmanship. Precision defined everything—where even a millimetric adjustment could transform the entire silhouette. The design process unfolded through constant experimentation: sketching, fabric exploration, fittings, and an ongoing dialogue between designers and artisans. Each garment evolved organically, moving from concept to creation with meticulous care.

In the lead-up to the show, the studio pulsed with energy. Time seemed fluid, as teams worked relentlessly on fabric selections, pattern cutting, and final refinements. Every look gradually took shape as part of a larger visual narrative—one that would ultimately come alive on the runway.

Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

Backstage on show day was electric. Models, stylists, makeup artists, photographers, and producers moved swiftly through tight corridors, orchestrating a perfectly timed chaos. Steamers hissed, garments were adjusted in seconds, and every detail was fine-tuned moments before the show began. Amid this intensity, there was also rhythm—an unspoken understanding of roles, timing, and creative purpose.

Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

For a designer, this moment is both surreal and deeply emotional. Months of dedication, discipline, and imagination unfold within minutes. As the first look steps onto the runway, a quiet stillness takes over—broken only by the sound of cameras and music. Each silhouette, every seam and line, transforms into a living story presented to the world.

Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

Watching the collection come to life, Tasmim described the experience as dreamlike. What once belonged to the studio—private, evolving, intimate—suddenly becomes part of a global cultural moment. The designs transcend their material form, becoming expressions of identity, time, and artistic dialogue.

Screenshot
courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear

Tasmim Zobaear’s journey at Givenchy marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also for Bangladesh’s fashion industry. It reflects a new era where Bangladeshi designers are no longer confined to local narratives, but are actively shaping and contributing to global fashion conversations.

This is more than a story of success—it is the story of a generation. A story where creativity, resilience, and vision converge to redefine identity on an international stage.

Image: courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear.

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