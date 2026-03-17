Paris Fashion Week
Tasmim Zobaear, Bangladeshi designer on Givenchy’s runway
At Paris Fashion Week 2026—one of the most prestigious and influential platforms in global fashion—Bangladeshi designer Tasmim Zobaear made a mark, contributing to Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collection. His presence at the iconic French house signals not just a personal milestone, but a broader moment for Bangladesh’s growing creative identity on the world stage.
Under the direction of Sarah Burton, the collection explored a powerful narrative of modern femininity—balancing strength with vulnerability, structure with fluidity. Burton’s vision questioned how women reconstruct themselves in a rapidly evolving world, translating that idea into sharply tailored silhouettes, sculptural forms, and expressive drapery. Elements reminiscent of Northern European classical art merged seamlessly with contemporary design language, creating a collection that felt both timeless and forward-looking.
For Tasmim, working within Givenchy’s atelier was an immersion into the highest level of craftsmanship. Precision defined everything—where even a millimetric adjustment could transform the entire silhouette. The design process unfolded through constant experimentation: sketching, fabric exploration, fittings, and an ongoing dialogue between designers and artisans. Each garment evolved organically, moving from concept to creation with meticulous care.
In the lead-up to the show, the studio pulsed with energy. Time seemed fluid, as teams worked relentlessly on fabric selections, pattern cutting, and final refinements. Every look gradually took shape as part of a larger visual narrative—one that would ultimately come alive on the runway.
Backstage on show day was electric. Models, stylists, makeup artists, photographers, and producers moved swiftly through tight corridors, orchestrating a perfectly timed chaos. Steamers hissed, garments were adjusted in seconds, and every detail was fine-tuned moments before the show began. Amid this intensity, there was also rhythm—an unspoken understanding of roles, timing, and creative purpose.
For a designer, this moment is both surreal and deeply emotional. Months of dedication, discipline, and imagination unfold within minutes. As the first look steps onto the runway, a quiet stillness takes over—broken only by the sound of cameras and music. Each silhouette, every seam and line, transforms into a living story presented to the world.
Watching the collection come to life, Tasmim described the experience as dreamlike. What once belonged to the studio—private, evolving, intimate—suddenly becomes part of a global cultural moment. The designs transcend their material form, becoming expressions of identity, time, and artistic dialogue.
Tasmim Zobaear’s journey at Givenchy marks a significant milestone not only in his career but also for Bangladesh’s fashion industry. It reflects a new era where Bangladeshi designers are no longer confined to local narratives, but are actively shaping and contributing to global fashion conversations.
This is more than a story of success—it is the story of a generation. A story where creativity, resilience, and vision converge to redefine identity on an international stage.
Image: courtesy of Tasmim Zobaear.