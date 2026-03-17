Tasmim Zobaear, Bangladeshi designer on Givenchy’s runway

For Tasmim, working within Givenchy’s atelier was an immersion into the highest level of craftsmanship. Precision defined everything—where even a millimetric adjustment could transform the entire silhouette. The design process unfolded through constant experimentation: sketching, fabric exploration, fittings, and an ongoing dialogue between designers and artisans. Each garment evolved organically, moving from concept to creation with meticulous care.

In the lead-up to the show, the studio pulsed with energy. Time seemed fluid, as teams worked relentlessly on fabric selections, pattern cutting, and final refinements. Every look gradually took shape as part of a larger visual narrative—one that would ultimately come alive on the runway.