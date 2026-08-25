Bangladeshi gowns for western weddings
Some workers meticulously attach various types of beads, stones, lace and zari to pristine white fabric.
Others work by hand with needles and thread, while machines are also at work, cutting and sewing the fabric. It takes around nine hours and 40 minutes to make each garment.
Clearly, these are not ordinary clothes; they are designed for special occasions. In Western countries, including Europe and the United States, the main attraction at a wedding is the bride’s white gown.
These long, intricately embellished gowns are now being made in Bangladesh.
Brides in Western countries are walking down the aisle in gowns labelled “Made in Bangladesh”.
On 15 August, a visit to UBF Bridal, a factory at Adamjee EPZ in Narayanganj, revealed the extensive work involved in producing the gowns.
The gowns are exported to around 37 countries worldwide, including Germany, Italy, the United States, Brazil and South Africa.
Alongside various designs of wedding gowns, the factory also produces satin and lace garments, bridal veils, boleros, jewellery and other items. These products are also destined for Western countries.
According to factory sources, the company exported wedding gowns worth US$5.27 million in the 2025–26 financial year. It aims to increase exports to US$8–9 million in the current financial year.
UBF Bridal began operations in Tongi in 2019 before relocating to Adamjee EPZ in 2022. The factory received investment from Germany.
Recalling the initial difficulty in finding skilled workers for this specialised work, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Md Rabiul Haque Siddiki, said, “We initially provide workers with six months of training. We then assign them work. This is how we meet the demand for skilled workers.”
Plans for further investment
Most of UBF Bridal’s workers are women. The factory, housed in a five-storey building, initially had only one production line. It now has eight, with 23 workers on each line. Cutting, quality inspection and packaging are carried out separately.
UBF Bridal COO Rabiul Haque Siddiki said the company plans to invest around US$6 million more. He also said it was in talks with several universities regarding design development.
How large is the wedding apparel market?
According to July data from US-based market research firm Grand View Research, the global wedding apparel market is expected to reach US$92 billion this year (2026).
The firm forecasts that the market will reach US$109 billion by 2030. Grand View Research expects the market to grow at an annual rate of 13.5 per cent between 2025 and 2030, driven by rising demand for luxury wedding apparel.
Adamjee EPZ was established on 292 acres of land along the Shitalakshya River and has 276 industrial plots. Since its establishment in 2006, the zone has attracted US$847 million in investment and exported goods worth US$11 billion.
However, UBF Bridal is the only factory there producing wedding gowns. According to the company, it is the country’s first gown manufacturing factory.
Following UBF Bridal’s lead, several other companies have subsequently started exporting wedding apparel and jewellery to international markets. Those involved in the sector hope that this market will gradually expand.