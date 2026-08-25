Bangladeshi gowns for western weddings

Some workers meticulously attach various types of beads, stones, lace and zari to pristine white fabric.

Others work by hand with needles and thread, while machines are also at work, cutting and sewing the fabric. It takes around nine hours and 40 minutes to make each garment.

Clearly, these are not ordinary clothes; they are designed for special occasions. In Western countries, including Europe and the United States, the main attraction at a wedding is the bride’s white gown.

These long, intricately embellished gowns are now being made in Bangladesh.