Prada brings blooming flowers to designs at Milan Fashion Week

Utility suits became long shirt dresses with trains, while large boxy jackets were matched with slim ankle-length trousers in mainly dark shades.
Models wore shirts with stick-out shoulders, knits and jackets with colourful inside collars, and pastel-coloured cigarette trousers paired with ribbed tops.
Kitten heels in a range of colours bore cut out floral patterns.
The collection also featured white puffer and dark asymmetrical miniskirts, colourful printed dresses, buttoned capes and a range of duffel coats.
Last month, the Hong Kong-listed fashion group 1913.F said it had appointed a new chief executive, Andrea Guerra, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada and easing a transition to the next generation of the founding family.
Milan Fashion Week is the third leg of the month-long catwalk calendar, during which designers present their autumn/winter 2023-24 collections.