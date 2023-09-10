Helmut Lang and Ralph Lauren kick off New York Fashion Week

Yellow cabs and urban looks at Helmut Lang, rustic woodwork and a ranch atmosphere at the Ralph Lauren show: New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday in an atmosphere of stark opposites, which is what makes it so diverse.

With a dozen shows a day until at least Wednesday, New York opens the spring-summer 2024 fashion weeks, before London, then the more sought-after Milan and Paris.

The official program features a flurry of young talents and emerging brands, alongside established names and a handful of heavyweights, including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Carolina Herrera and Tory Burch.