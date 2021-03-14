Akhila Shaha: Designer with a difference

AKHILA SHAHA is a casual wear brand for women. We work with basic colours and explore different types of fabric with each pattern that helps any body type speak a language of its own.

Our products are made to encourage women to be bold, be brave and be themselves which is also our brand motto. We avoid adding much external value to the product, like embroidery, in order to let the fabric and the pattern speak for itself and the body language of the person wearing it.



YOURS MAMMAMIA (YM) tells the story of motherhood. Pregnancy is a time to celebrate your amazing body, and we are here to celebrate that fascinating journey. At Mammamia we create charmingly fun and functional designs. If a design could emote, the patterns of our maternity wear are quite bright, happy and unconventional. We also select the fabrics very thoughtfully - ensuring that only the soft and breathable fabrics make the cut. The market is still very niche in Bangladesh.

Moreover, we understand that a wardrobe overhaul only for the duration of your pregnancy can be exhausting and wasteful. Hence, our dresses are designed to serve mommies during their pregnancy, after giving birth and well beyond. Our designs adjust to your growing belly during pregnancy. The same dress will cinch in your waist after giving birth. Our dual functionality dresses come equipped with nursing access (via concealed zip, hooks or buttons) to ensure utmost convenience for nursing mothers.

