Home jersey of nat'l football team: Tiger’s face, doel, hilsa in jamdani motif

“The tiger here is not just a design element, but a powerful symbol. We often refer to brave individuals as ‘tiger cubs.’ In that spirit, the players of our national football team have been likened to tiger cubs,” said Arny. Furthermore, through the use of green and a touch of red on a white background, Arny has attempted to echo the essence of our national flag, our national identity.

Additionally, the English typography of ‘Bangladesh’ has been creatively shaped into the map of the country — a feature also presents on the away jersey and retained here.

It’s important to note that sports apparel involves more than just visual design — comfort, function, and materials matter greatly. Moreover, the design of sportswear plays a role in team representation and broader national branding. While sports administrators in Bangladesh have often shown indifference in this regard, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has made some effort. Still, not all designs have met expectations. Against that backdrop, this recent initiative by the Bangladesh Football Federation seems promising and effective.