Stars shine bright in New York as Met Gala honors Lagerfeld

A-listers from the worlds of fashion, film, politics and sports celebrated the late king of couture, Karl Lagerfeld, at the annual Met Gala on Monday, bringing their top style game to New York, oozing glamour -- and delivering serious baby news.

Pop superstar Rihanna showed up late as usual but shut down the red carpet all the same, tennis legend Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted their baby bumps with flair -- and two celebs dressed up as Lagerfeld's cat.

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Michelle Yeoh, singers Cardi B and Bad Bunny, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Kate Moss were also among the hundreds of invitees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.