Samanzar Sayeed crowned Miss World Bangladesh 2026

The Miss World Bangladesh 2026 Grand Finale took place on Saturday at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.

Amid an evening of dazzling lights, music, choreography and confident young contestants, Samanzar Sayeed claimed the coveted crown. Swagata Saha finished as the first runner-up, while Labiba Manzur secured the position of second runner-up.

This year's competition celebrated far more than physical beauty. It provided contestants with an opportunity to demonstrate their personality, leadership, self-confidence, communication skills, social responsibility, and their commitment to the 'Beauty with a Purpose' philosophy.