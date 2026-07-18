Beauty with purpose
Samanzar Sayeed crowned Miss World Bangladesh 2026
The Miss World Bangladesh 2026 Grand Finale took place on Saturday at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.
Amid an evening of dazzling lights, music, choreography and confident young contestants, Samanzar Sayeed claimed the coveted crown. Swagata Saha finished as the first runner-up, while Labiba Manzur secured the position of second runner-up.
This year's competition celebrated far more than physical beauty. It provided contestants with an opportunity to demonstrate their personality, leadership, self-confidence, communication skills, social responsibility, and their commitment to the 'Beauty with a Purpose' philosophy.
The finalists who reached the top five were Aisha Rahman, Jukta Bhowmik, Labiba Manzur, Samanzar Sayeed, and Swagata Saha.
Following the introduction round, they answered questions selected by lottery from the judging panel. The judges assessed the contestants on their presence of mind, confidence, and ability to express their views.
After an address by last year's winner, Aklima Atika Konika, the organisers announced the results. Konika crowned Samanzar Sayeed as the new Miss World Bangladesh, while the judges and Azra Mahmood presented the finalists with their sashes.
The judging panel included Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019 Shirin Akter Sheela, Miss International Bangladesh 2024 Efa Tabassum, Miss World Bangladesh 2019 Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Meherin Afroze Chowdhury, lifestyle editor of The Daily Star, and Sheikh Saifur Rahman, fashion consultant at Haal Fashion and a heritage textile specialist.
The judges evaluated the contestants based on their personality, stage presence, communication skills, social awareness, and leadership qualities.
At the beginning of the event, Azra Mahmood, national director of Miss World Bangladesh and Founder of Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC), delivered the welcome speech. She said, "Under the new management, we want to transform Miss World Bangladesh into a platform where purpose, leadership, and social responsibility receive equal importance alongside beauty."
She added, "A winner should not merely hold a crown; she should become an ambassador of positive change in people's lives."
This year's winner, Samanzar Sayeed, reflects that vision.
A graduate in Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Samanzar has a strong interest in Neuroscience.
She aspires to conduct research into the molecular and cellular mechanisms of the human brain and neurological disorders. She believes that knowledge, compassion, and a sense of responsibility reveal a person's true beauty.
Following her victory, Samanzar will immediately begin preparing for the international competition.
Over the coming weeks, she will participate in programmes focusing on personality development, international presentation skills, public engagement, and various initiatives under the “Beauty with a purpose” programme.
This year's Miss World competition holds special significance as the organisation celebrates its 75th anniversary.
The month-long international event will begin on 9 August in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. Contestants from around the world will take part in cultural exchange programmes, community service initiatives, and a series of competitive challenges.
The Grand Finale will take place on 5 September in Nha Trang, where Samanzar Sayeed will represent Bangladesh.
Since Azra Mahmood Talent Camp (AMTC) assumed responsibility for the national franchise in 2025, Miss World Bangladesh has embarked on a new journey with a renewed vision.
The organisers hope that the platform will continue to grow beyond a traditional beauty pageant and establish itself as an initiative that promotes leadership, compassion, and positive social change.