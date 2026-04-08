Bangladesh at Colombo Fashion Week

The ‘Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2026’ was held in Sri Lanka from 1 to 4 April. More than 30 designers showcased their collections over the four-day event at Cinnamon Life, Colombo’s entertainment hub.

From Bangladesh, Asad Sattar, founder and creative director of Ami Dhaka, model and designer Azim Uddula, and model Zarif Shabab participated the event.