Bangladesh at Colombo Fashion Week
The ‘Colombo Fashion Week Summer 2026’ was held in Sri Lanka from 1 to 4 April. More than 30 designers showcased their collections over the four-day event at Cinnamon Life, Colombo’s entertainment hub.
From Bangladesh, Asad Sattar, founder and creative director of Ami Dhaka, model and designer Azim Uddula, and model Zarif Shabab participated the event.
Over the four days, the runways featured collections from Canada-based designer Mikail Hamid, Sri Lankan brand Buddhi Batiks, Sri Lankan brand Lovi by Asanka de Mel, South African designer Andile Cele, Sri Lankan designer Fouzul Hameed’s brand Hameedia, Indian designer Rajesh Pratap, Bangladeshi designer Asad Sattar, among others.
Asad Sattar presented his designs for the first time at Colombo Fashion Week. His collection, made with katan, benarasi, pinnon, jamdani, and sequins, followed the cycle of life—depicting birth in blue, growth in green, blossoming in pink, and life and death in black. The collection included various types of pants, skirts, tops, coats, and sarees.
Models Azim Uddula and Zarif Shabab walked the ramp for various designers and brands at the fashion week.
Azim Uddula said, “I had the opportunity to meet designers and models from different countries. In Sri Lanka, people often wear sarong with coats, which is quite similar to our country’s lungi. It is also widely used on the runway.”