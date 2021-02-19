London Fashion Week goes virtual as COVID-19 bites

The designer who caused a furore with his androgynous outfit for Former "One Direction" singer Harry Styles helped kick off London Fashion Week on Friday, which is being held virtually due to coronavirus.

This time last year, thousands flocked to the global fashion event to see designs by Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood, just weeks before the pandemic hit the UK.

This time, however, fashionistas will not be squeezing together on the front-row with social distancing measures still in place.

Instead, they will be following the latest trends from the comfort of their homes.

In another significant change from last year's events, the week is not dedicated women's fashion and is gender neutral.

The new direction for London Fashion Week is typified by Harris Reed, whose designs have caught the eye of celebrities like pop star Harry Styles.