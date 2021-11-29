Louis Vuitton's fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41

Top US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died Sunday aged 41 after battling cancer for several years, the fashion and luxury house's French owners LVMH announced.

Abloh, the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house, brought streetwear such as hoodies and sneakers to the catwalk.

He transcended the fashion world and his untimely death at the peak of his career sent shockwaves across the globe, with tributes pouring in from rival design houses but also actors and sportspeople for a man seen as a deeply humane visionary.