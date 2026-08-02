Met Gala 2027 to honour John Galliano with 'Horizons' exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute has announced that the Met Gala 2027 will celebrate legendary fashion designer John Galliano, with the annual event drawing inspiration from its spring exhibition, 'John Galliano: Horizons,' according to media reports.

The exhibition, unveiled by Vogue's Anna Wintour and the Costume Institute, will honour Galliano's decades-long contribution to fashion. While the celebrity co-chairs and official dress code for the 2027 Met Gala are yet to be announced, the exhibition marks a historic milestone.

According to Vogue, Galliano becomes only the third living designer to be honoured with a dedicated Costume Institute exhibition, following Yves Saint Laurent in 1983 and Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons in 2017.