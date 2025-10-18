Brit Gala? British Museum to host first fundraising ball

The British Museum hosts its inaugural fundraising ball on Saturday, a glitzy event that has been touted by many observers as London's answer to New York's Met Gala.

The museum, which boasts one of the largest permanent collections on the planet, said the ball aims to "celebrate London's status as one of the world's leading cultural capitals" and become a new fixture of its social calendar.

The theme, less ambitious than the Met's elaborate fashion cues, is "pink" -- inspired by the "colours and light of India" as the museum's exhibition on "Ancient India: living traditions" draws to a close.