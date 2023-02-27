Paris Fashion Week coloured by scandal and grief

Paris Fashion Week launched Monday with touches of scandal and grief, as Balenciaga tries to move past recent controversies while Vivienne Westwood and Paco Rabanne hold their first shows since their founders' deaths.

The womenswear week in the French capital caps a hectic February for the fashion world, following on the heels of New York, London and Milan.

All eyes are on Balenciaga -- which was on a hot streak until late last year, with innovative catwalk shows and celebrity superfans driving up sales.

It came to an abrupt halt after a spectacularly ill-considered ad campaign that appeared to reference child abuse, featuring children with teddy bear bags that had studs and harnesses, and surrounded by adult items including wine glasses.