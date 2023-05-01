Met Gala 2023: Celebrities, red carpet, theme and more

And the wait is over. Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion globally, is back with its new edition.

On Tuesday, get ready to witness your favourite stars from across the countries lighting up the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with their unique fashionable avatars.

Set for 1st May, this year's star-studded ball will mark the opening of the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

As only a few hours left for the iconic red carpet to roll out, here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala.