Sonakshi Sinha slays the chic look in her recent pictures

In the pictures, Sonakshi is seen in a room full of colours in the background. She posed elegantly flaunting her bright-orange nails and toned legs.
The 35-year-old actor captioned the picture, “If you throw in ALL the colors where's the room for any Monday blues?!?” Keeping her makeup neutral, she opted for nude lips and a soft and subtle eye makeup. She left her hair in beachy waves.
Sonakshi is very active on her social media accounts, she keeps on sharing interesting posts and videos for her fans and followers.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi is in news for her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. A few days back she posted a funny video reacting to the wedding rumours.
On the work front, Sonakshi is shooting for 'Double XL' starring both the actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The release date is yet to announce by the makers. The film also stars Huma Qureshi.