'Watch the holes'! Paris fashion crowd gets to know building sites

One of the hottest trends in fashion right now is hosting catwalk shows in empty office blocks or disused car parks.

The appeal was evident again during the just-concluded Paris Men's Fashion Week, where designers sought out stripped-back buildings to showcase their creations.

The lower rental prices compared with a plush hotel or cultural venue might also explain their popularity at a time when the industry has been struggling with reduced demand.

"There has been a real trend in recent years towards using raw venues where there are only the load-bearing walls and nothing else," Rod Reynolds, a location scout from the Records Collection company, told AFP.

Since 2017, he has been sourcing unusual spaces for a number of fashion houses such as Chloé, Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney.

Among his loyal clients is the Dries Van Noten label.