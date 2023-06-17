Valentino returns men as it sheds coed format for Milan fashion week

Italian haute couture house Valentino opened men's fashion week in Milan on Friday, abandoning its coed format of the past three years for men front and centre on the runway.

With the maison having long chosen Paris over Milan to show its women's and couture collections, Friday's men's show was a return to roots of the atelier founded by famed Roman couturier Valentino Garavani -- now 91 and retired -- who presented his very first men's fashion show in Milan in 1985.

In a nod to fashion's dependence on, and inspiration from, the younger generation, the show was held in the inner courtyard of the University of Milan, with some students even filling the rows of seats.