Blazy takes flight of fancy with bird-themed Chanel show

After reaching for the stars in his first show for Chanel, new chief designer Matthieu Blazy took a feathery flight of fancy for his debut Haute Couture collection inspired by birds and nature on Tuesday.

The vast Grand Palais exhibition space in central Paris was transformed into an enchanted and psychedelic forest populated by giant mushrooms and pink weeping willows.

Blazy, 41, said he intended to "probe and explore the heart of Chanel" with his Haute Couture creations following his highly acclaimed first ready-to-wear women's collection in the same space in October.

That show was set against giant glowing planets that signalled his ambitions, while Tuesday's looks were rooted in earthly beauty, particularly the elegance of bird life.

With stars from Nicole Kidman to Dua Lipa looking on, the first outfits made abundant use of sheer silk muslin alongside Chanel tweeds before the arrival of more whimsical, avian-inspired styles.