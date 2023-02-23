Fashion courts K-Pop and its fans at Milan catwalk shows

Milan's catwalks may be the epicentre of global fashion this week, but it's Seoul and K-Pop fans who are front and centre in the battle for new luxury customers.

Outside Prada's fashion show on Thursday, the biggest squeals of excitement came from fans of Jeon Somi, South Korea's blonde singer with 16.6 million Instagram followers.

The hordes of pushing, screaming fans straining for a view of their favourite K-pop or Korean film and television stars are expected to come out in force for the duration of Milan Fashion Week -- underscoring the strategic importance of the South Korean market to Italian fashion.