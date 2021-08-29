Five ways to adopt sustainable living

The choices we make every day affect the environment, the climate and other species. Many of us may not realise this; but anytime you drive somewhere you could have walked, throw something you could have reused or leave electronics plugged overnight, you have a negative impact on the planet.

The effects of such actions may not be noticeable immediately, but they have long-term, irreversible consequences.

Living sustainably helps meeting our needs without impacting the planet or compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Here, we will explore some easy and practical ways to get you started living more sustainably.