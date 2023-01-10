Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete

How have Rome's ancient aqueducts and architectural marvels such as the Pantheon, which features the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome, endured the test of time?

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other institutions believe they have uncovered the mystery of the durability of the 2,000-year-old structures -- self-healing concrete.

The secret lies in an ingredient of the ancient concrete used by the Romans that the researchers, whose findings are published in the latest edition of the journal Science Advances, said has been overlooked in previous studies.

The durability of the concrete used by the Romans has most frequently been attributed to the use of volcanic ash from Pozzuoli on the Bay of Naples, which was shipped across the Roman empire for construction.