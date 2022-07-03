German town united by 400-year-old theatre tradition

Walk around the German Alpine village of Oberammergau, and the chances are you'll run into Jesus or one of his 12 disciples.

Of the 5,500 people living there, 1,400 -- aged from three months to 85 -- are participating this year in the once-a-decade staging of an elaborate "Passion Play" depicting the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Dating back to 1634, the tradition has persisted through four centuries of wars, religious turmoil and pandemics -- including the most recent Covid-19 crisis which caused the show to be postponed by two years.

"I think we're a bit stubborn," says Frederic Mayet, 42, when asked how the village has managed to hold on to the tradition.