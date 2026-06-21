A celebration of art and heritage at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport

What stood out during the event was the absence of formality often associated with art unveilings. Conversations were informal, interactions were direct and the artworks became entry points into stories about place, memory and craftsmanship.

With Bhumi Gallery as a cultural partner, the initiative signals a growing interest in using hospitality environments as platforms for artistic expression. For many of the attending guests, the experience offered a first introduction to the richness and diversity of Bangladeshi art.