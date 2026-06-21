A celebration of art and heritage at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport
An afternoon at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport turned into a quiet celebration of Bangladesh’s artistic voice as the hotel unveiled its new art collection in partnership with Bhumi Gallery. The gathering at CONNEXIONS was attended by guests from diplomatic community and business leaders, along with art enthusiasts and members of the local creative community, creating a space where conversation moved easily between culture, travel and identity, says a press release.
Rather than positioning the collection specially commissioned the artworks in partnership with Bhumi Art Gallery, which is a decorative investment, the hotel has taken a different approach. The initiative is built around opening doors for local artists, offering them visibility in a setting that connects them with an international audience. The idea is simple but meaningful, providing a platform where artists can present their work to people who may otherwise never encounter it.
Guests moved through the space engaging directly with the works, while a curated high tea added to the sense of ease and conversation. The presence of distinguished guests gave the event a broader resonance, turning it into more than a hotel showcase and closer to a cultural exchange.
Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager IHG Southwest Asia and Cluster General Manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport and InterContinental Dhaka Airport, spoke about the intention behind the initiative. He said the hotel wanted to move beyond simply displaying artwork and instead create an opportunity where artists feel seen and supported. He added that hospitality spaces naturally bring together people from across the world, making them an ideal setting to introduce Bangladesh’s art in an organic way without reducing it to a commercial asset.
What stood out during the event was the absence of formality often associated with art unveilings. Conversations were informal, interactions were direct and the artworks became entry points into stories about place, memory and craftsmanship.
With Bhumi Gallery as a cultural partner, the initiative signals a growing interest in using hospitality environments as platforms for artistic expression. For many of the attending guests, the experience offered a first introduction to the richness and diversity of Bangladeshi art.
As the evening came to a close, it was clear that the collection is not just something to be viewed then but something that will continue to live within the Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport space, quietly engaging every new visitor who walks through the doors.