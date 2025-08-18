Dating: Over 50pc Gen Z adults in US spend no money, BofA survey shows

Gen Z adults in the US - those currently in their teens and 20s - are becoming more frugal about what they spend on dates as they contend with higher living costs, a Bank of America survey showed on Wednesday.

More than 50 per cent of respondents spent no money at all on dating, according to a poll of more than 900 people between the ages of 18 to 28. Among those who did spend money on dates, 25 per cent of men and 30 per cent of women spent less than $100 a month, the survey showed.