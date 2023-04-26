Warm-up time can enhance creativity and create more equitable workplace: Study

In the second study, the researchers changed the creative task and increased the number of rounds from two sessions to five, taking as long as they like to complete the task. In the final study, they used two different creative tasks across two rounds, both of which were one minute long. Consistent with the first study, these studies found that high-power individuals were more creative than low-power individuals in the first round. But the creativity of low-power individuals "caught up" to the creativity of the high-power individuals after the first round. Results of the third study demonstrated that a different creativity task can also warm-up low-power people for an unrelated creativity task.

"The experience of being creative can, in and of itself, have positive psychological consequences," Lucas said.

"Given the high value of creative ideas for organizations and for the careers of the employees that champion them, it is important to cultivate strategies that empower all employees to tap their creative potential," he said. "The low power warm-up effect suggests a simple intervention that does just this and overcomes power differentials in the workplace: when pursuing creative work, let employees warm up first."