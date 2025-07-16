Should everyone of a family use same towel?

Family members often share many things. Sharing items make life easier for people living in the same household. But, should everything be shared? Or can personal hygiene items like towels become a source of spreading germs?

Physician Syed Afzalul Karim, former professor of Dermatology at Holy Family Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, said, “Maintaining towels properly is quite difficult in our country’s weather conditions. Even germs can grow on a clean, damp towel in a humid indoor environment. We do not use dryers to dry towels either. So it is better to use thin cotton towels, known as gamchas, which dry quickly, instead of thick towels. However, when one person uses a towel or gamcha, and someone else uses it afterward, there is a real risk of spreading germs.”