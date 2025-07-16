Should everyone of a family use same towel?
Family members often share many things. Sharing items make life easier for people living in the same household. But, should everything be shared? Or can personal hygiene items like towels become a source of spreading germs?
Physician Syed Afzalul Karim, former professor of Dermatology at Holy Family Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, said, “Maintaining towels properly is quite difficult in our country’s weather conditions. Even germs can grow on a clean, damp towel in a humid indoor environment. We do not use dryers to dry towels either. So it is better to use thin cotton towels, known as gamchas, which dry quickly, instead of thick towels. However, when one person uses a towel or gamcha, and someone else uses it afterward, there is a real risk of spreading germs.”
Let us learn more about this issue with insights from physicians.
If there is any illness
Skin infections are commonly caused by viruses, fungi, and other germs. Itching-related problems are often the result of various infections. Illnesses like cold sores, warts, chickenpox, ringworm, and scabies are caused by specific germs and can easily spread from one person to another.
These germs can also be transmitted via shared towels or gamchas. Even, if someone does not properly wash their hands, bacteria responsible for stomach illnesses can also spread through these shared items.
If any family member has a contagious skin condition, using the same towel or gamcha can put others at risk of catching it. Many homes keep a single towel near the dining area or sink for drying hands and face, and all family members use it. This is in no way a hygienic practice.
To stay healthy
Every family member should have their separate towel or gamcha. It is also better to use different ones for the face and body. Tissue paper can be used for wiping the face, or thin towel can become an alternative.
Do not keep towels or gamchas inside the house or bathroom after using it. It is best to hang them out in the sun. Or at least place them on a balcony where they can air-dry.
Even if a towel does not look dirty, it is better to wash it daily. Or it must be washed every two to three days. Towel should be dried quickly after a proper wash. Drying it in the sun is the best option.