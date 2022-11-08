Carbs, sugary foods may influence poor oral health

New research on postmenopausal women identifies associations between commonly eaten foods and the diversity and composition of oral bacteria.

Scientists from the University at Buffalo have shown how eating certain types of foods impacts the oral microbiome of postmenopausal women. They found that higher intake of sugary and high glycemic load foods -- like doughnuts and other baked goods, regular soft drinks, breads and non-fat yogurts -- may influence poor oral health and, perhaps, systemic health outcomes in older women due to the influence these foods have on the oral microbiome.

In a study in Scientific Reports, an open access journal from the publishers of Nature, the UB-led team investigated whether carbohydrates and sucrose, or table sugar, were associated with the diversity and composition of oral bacteria in a sample of 1,204 postmenopausal women using data from the Women's Health Initiative.