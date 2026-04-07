Chickenpox during pregnancy

Any infection during pregnancy raises concerns for both mother and child. Among these, chickenpox requires particular caution.

Chickenpox is a contagious viral disease. It typically begins with mild fever, fatigue, headache, and a sore throat. Within a few days, red rashes appear on the body, which gradually develop into fluid-filled blisters.

These rashes are intensely itchy, and scratching them can worsen and spread the infection.