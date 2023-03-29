WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list

Drugs that combat obesity are under consideration for the first time for the World Health Organization's "essential medicines list," used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the UN agency told Reuters.

A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, with an updated essential medicines list due in September.

The request to consider obesity drugs was submitted by three doctors and a researcher in the United States. It covers the active ingredient liraglutide in Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO obesity drug Saxenda, which will come off patent soon, allowing for cheaper generic versions.

The panel could reject the request or wait for more evidence. A decision by the WHO to include Saxenda and eventual generics on the list for adults would mark a new approach to global obesity by the health agency.