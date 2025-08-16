Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health: Poll

A narrow majority of Americans now believe even moderate consumption of alcohol negatively affects health, as US drinking levels continue to decline, according to a recent survey.

Pollster Gallup found the number of Americans who said they drink alcohol to be at an all-time low since the poll was first conducted in 1939 -- a few years after the United States ended its prohibition of alcohol.

The survey found 54 per cent of Americans reported they drank alcohol either occasionally or regularly in 2025, down from at least 60 per cent recorded between 1997 and 2023.