What makes Jamalpur's Nakshi Kantha unique?

The city’s winter has suddenly faded, and in a few days blankets and heavy quilts will be packed away. In this mild chill, a quilt still brings comfort—and if it is a nakshi kantha, its rural scenes or floral and vine motifs are a delight to the eye. But in the rush of urban life, even if one longs for a nakshi kantha, who has the time to stitch it? Buying one becomes the easy solution. Jamalpur’s traditional nakshi kantha offers both warmth and comfort, and today its embroidery patterns are also appearing on clothing and other products.

There are several reasons why Jamalpur’s nakshi kantha is considered unique.