A fatty liver can be dangerous to your heart

The appearance of a "bright" and swollen liver suggesting excess fat deposition is a common finding on ultrasound examination. While it is commonly seen in drinkers, it is often seen in tee-totallers too, and is referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in them. Although the risk of liver damage due to this fat is modest and occurs in only 20 per cent when present for over 20 years, proneness to heart attacks grossly increases.

If a fatty liver is detected or suspected, a reliable simple way to find out "how much fat" and "how bad the liver's condition is" can be answered by a test called liver fibro-scan (with CAP), a simple, painless, non-invasive test that takes only 10 minutes and gives you the important answer.

NAFLD is usually associated with obesity, diabetes, hypertension or high amounts of circulating fats in the blood, and is often called a "Lifestyle Disorder". Lack of adequate exercise and consumption of excess calories have been shown to lead to obesity and excess fat deposits in the liver.