Artificial sweeteners may lead to cancer

Artificial sweeteners reduce added sugar content and corresponding calories while maintaining sweetness. A new study suggests that some artificial sweeteners are associated with increased cancer risk.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'PLOS Medicine'. To evaluate the potential carcinogenicity of artificial sweeteners, researchers analysed data from 102,865 French adults participating in the NutriNet-Sante study. The NutriNet-Sante study is an ongoing web-based cohort initiated in 2009 by the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN).