Bangladesh approves trial of China COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh has approved final stage trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd has developed the vaccine.
Health minister Zahid Maleque said this at a meeting at the secretariat.
Earlier on 12 August Zahid Maleque said it would be decided whether the trial of the Chinese vaccine was to be held in Bangladesh or not, after talking to the prime minister.
The health minister held a meeting with officials of the Icddr,b and DGHS today.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), until 25 August, 173 vaccine initiatives have been taken across the globe. Of them, 31 vaccines have entered human trial.
Four of the world’s seven vaccines that are in the final phase of trials are from China. Sinovac vaccine is one of them.