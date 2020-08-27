Bangladesh approves trial of China COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh approves trial of China COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh has approved final stage trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd has developed the vaccine.

Health minister Zahid Maleque said this at a meeting at the secretariat.

Earlier on 12 August Zahid Maleque said it would be decided whether the trial of the Chinese vaccine was to be held in Bangladesh or not, after talking to the prime minister.

Advertisement

The health minister held a meeting with officials of the Icddr,b and DGHS today.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), until 25 August, 173 vaccine initiatives have been taken across the globe. Of them, 31 vaccines have entered human trial.

Four of the world’s seven vaccines that are in the final phase of trials are from China. Sinovac vaccine is one of them.

More News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work in older adults: Early study

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, 18 May 2020.

Coronavirus re-infections raise concerns about immunity

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

Risks of coronavirus infection for smokers

Smokers are said to be more vulnerable to coronavirus

Low concentrations of ozone gas neutralise coronavirus: Japan researchers

People walk past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain 3 August 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble